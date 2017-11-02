‘Pottersville’ Trailer: Michael Shannon and Christina Hendricks Look for Bigfoot in the Season’s Weirdest Comedy — Watch

Ian McShane, Judy Greer, and Ron Perlman co-star.

If you’ve seen “The Night Before,” you already know how strange and wonderful it can be when Michael Shannon stars in a holiday-themed comedy. “Pottersville” thus has much to live up to, but its first trailer suggests that it lacks neither weirdness nor a surprisingly stacked ensemble cast. Watch below.

It’s a tale as old as time: Shannon’s character, drunk and wandering through his small New England town while wearing a gorilla costume, is mistaken for Bigfoot himself; this naturally leads to much hullabaloo, as all Sasquatch-related goings on seem to. The ensuing antics include a brief “Blair Witch Project” parody and Ian McShane encountering a group of furries, prompting him to ask whether he’s the only one who “doesn’t want to hump Bigfoot.”

Christina Hendricks, Judy Greer, Ron Perlman, and Thomas Lennon co star in the film, which was written by Daniel Meyer and directed by Seth Henrikson. “Pottersville” is set to hit theaters sometime before the end of the year.