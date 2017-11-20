Quentin Tarantino’s New Movie: First Plot Details Reveal the Role Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are Circling

Now we know exactly what Tarantino meant when he told us his new movie would be about 1969 and "not Charles Manson."

Quentin Tarantino fans have been wondering what exactly his ninth movie will be about ever since word leaked in July that the project would deal with Charles Manson and the Manson family murders. The filmmaker intensified the speculation surrounding the plot of his new film when he told IndieWire, “It’s not Charles Manson, it’s 1969.” The answer to what that means has been provided by Vanity Fair, which spoke to someone who has read the script.

Vanity Fair reports the official synopsis as follows: “Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Tarantino’s upcoming movie focuses on a male TV actor who’s had one hit series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick—who’s also his stunt double—is looking for the same thing. The horrific murder of Sharon Tate and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.”

Casting for the film has not been confirmed, though numerous sources say Tarantino has spoken with Margot Robbie for the role of Tate. Actors such as Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Leonardo DiCaprio are all being considered for the lead role, which we now know is the TV actor looking to break big in Hollywood. Tarantino announced last week Sony Pictures would be producing and distributing the film following the director’s split from The Weinstein Company.

Tarantino is reportedly looking to kick off production around June 2018 in Los Angeles for an expected 2019 release.. Deadline previously reported that the script hews closely to “Pulp Fiction.” The budget is estimated around $100 million.