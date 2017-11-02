Quentin Tarantino Has Finished the Script for His Ninth Movie, Looking for New Studio Home

In the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, Tarantino will be making his first film without the support of Miramax or The Weinstein Company.

Quentin Tarantino is moving forward with his ninth feature film, which will mark the first time the director does not work with his longtime collaborator Harvey Weinstein. Deadline reports Tarantino has finished the script for the movie and is now shopping it around to several studios. The director previously worked with Miramax or The Weinstein Company on all of his feature films, but he’s breaking from the company after over 90 sexual harassment and assault allegations have been made against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.

Details on Tarantino’s new movie, which is currently being referred to as “#9,” first broke over the summer when it was revealed he was putting together a script based on the Manson Family murders. Deadline reports that the script hews closely to “Pulp Fiction.” One of the stories is expected to focus on Sharon Tate, a role that has been reportedly offered to Margot Robbie.

Early rumors also suggested Tarantino made offers to Jennifer Lawrence and Brad Pitt. The latter starred in Tarantino’s 2009 film “Inglourious Basterds.” Sources have told Deadline that Tarantino also wrote characters with Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio in mind. Both gentleman have worked with the director in the past. No casting decisions have been confirmed yet.

Tarantino reportedly spent the back half of the summer writing the screenplay and it now appears to be finished and ready to bring to studios. The budget required for “#9” is allegedly near the $100 million mark, which puts it in “Django Unchained” territory. The only studio not in contention for the film is Disney, since Tarantino’s hard R-rated subject matter wouldn’t be a fit. The director is hoping to start production on the movie over the summer in 2018 for a targeted 2019 release.

The filmmaker made headlines last month in the wake of the Weinstein scandal by admitting to The New York Times that he knew about some of the allegations made against the former studio head. “I knew enough to do more than I did,” Tarantino said, later explaining that he was aware of the accusations made by Rose McGowan and his former girlfriend Mira Sorvino.

Tarantino is expecting to lock in a studio to finance, market, and distribute “#9” within the next two weeks.