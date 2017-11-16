‘Rampage’ First Trailer: The Rock Goes to War Against Giant Monsters (and It Looks Batsh*t Crazy)

Just admit it: You've always wanted to watch The Rock and a giant King Kong-like ape face off.

If you thought Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and director Brad Peyton unleashed mayhem in “San Andreas,” just wait until you see what they’ve cooked up for “Rampage.” The duo’s new film is based on the 1980’s arcade video game of the same name and puts The Rock in the war path of gigantic monsters. Let’s face it: We’ve always wanted to see The Rock and King Kong try and kill each other.

“Rampage” stars The Rock opposite Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, and Joe Manganiello. The four play a group of scientists, engineers, and soldiers who form a task force to try and take down a hoard of mutated animals, one of which is a gigantic ape that is more or less King Kong.

New Line Cinema will open “Rampage” nationwide on April 20, 2018. Watch the first trailer below.