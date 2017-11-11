Rebel Wilson Accuses a ‘Male Star’ of Sexual Harassment: He ‘Asked Me Repeatedly to Stick My Finger Up His A—s’

She wrote about her experiences on Twitter without naming names.

Rebel Wilson has come forward with two stories of sexual harassment, one involving a “male star” and the other with a “top director.” The actress and comedian wrote about the incidents on Twitter without naming names, alleging that the actor “asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass” and the director initiated a “‘hotel room’ encounter” with her.

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” she tweeted.

“I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return,” Wilson added before noting that she’s told “hundreds” of people about her experiences and that she was “threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star,” which she refused to do.

The other incident, which she says took place early in her career, was cut short by a phone call. “Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she wrote. “I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”