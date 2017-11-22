‘Rick and Morty’ Short Film Reveals the Very Emotional Life Story of Mr. Poopybutthole — Watch

The Adult Swim favorite now has its own version of the "Up" prologue.

Adult Swim has released a new “Rick and Morty” short film just in time for Thanksgiving, and it might just be the most emotional thing the show has ever done. Entitled “The Poop In My Pants,” the short tells the emotional life story of the fan-favorite character Mr. Poopybutthole, who first made his “Rick and Morty” debut in the Season 2 episode “Total Rickall.”

The short finds Mr. Poopybutthole reading a photo album that takes the viewer through the ups and downs of his life. The clip is similar to the opening of “Up” and packs an unexpected emotional wallop.

“Rick and Morty” recently wrapped up its third season as the most watched show in Adult Swim history. The video may run less than two minutes, but you might need a tissue. Watch “The Poop in My Pants” in the video below.