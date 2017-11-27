‘Arthur’ Meets ‘Riverdale’ In This Hilarious Parody of the Edgy Teen Drama — Watch

If wholesome Archie Andrews can inspire a dark murder mystery, imagine Arthur the anthropomorphic aardvark as an edgy teen drama.

To the average childhood Archie Comics reader tuning into “Riverdale” for the first time, the sight of squeaky clean Archie Andrews (K.J. Apa) getting it on with a considerably younger Miss Grundy (Sarah Habel) certainly bucked expectations (among other things). Depending on how you feel about so-called “edgy teen dramas,” the CW’s sumptuous remake of the wholesome comic book series is either your favorite guilty pleasures or an assault on childhood nostalgia. If the CW were to engage in Hollywood’s favorite pastime of repeating successes until they lose all creative spark, there is no shortage of beloved cartoon characters to choose from for a dark reinvention.

Why not, for instance, a sexy murder mystery starring teenage versions of the anthropomorphic animals from PBS Kids’ “Arthur”? Writer Daniel Nkoola imagines just such a wacky delight in this pitch-perfect parody trailer, in what is clearly a loving jibe at “Riverdale.” In the short video, a grown-up Arthur is about to propose to a grown-up Francine when he gets a panicked call from grown-up Buster saying that grown-up Muffy is dead.

The rest has to be seen to be believed.