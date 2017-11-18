Robert Pattinson Reveals That ‘Good Time’ Was ‘Much More of a Comedy’ Before the Safdie Brothers Made It Darker

The final film doesn't inspire much laughter.

“Good Time” isn’t exactly a laugh riot. Robert Pattinson stars as one of two bank-robbing brothers in the Safdie Brothers’ latest, the title of which is about as ironic as Michael Haneke’s “Happy End.” In a new Los Angeles Times interview, however, the “Twilight” star–turned–arthouse staple reveals that the film’s first draft was “much more of a comedy.”

“Every draft of the script was an entirely different movie,” Pattinson says. “The first one was me and [actor] Buddy Duress were brothers and I was getting out of prison. He was part of an acting class and I joined the class and there was prosthetics and that’s how we end up robbing banks. It was completely different and much more of a comedy. But even that was great when I first saw it. So, when the second draft came in and there was like a body switch and all this stuff I was like, ‘What?’ It felt entirely different.”

This year saw Pattinson star in another auteur drama, James Gray’s “The Lost City of Z”; his upcoming projects include the Zellner Brothers’ “Damsel” and Antonio Campos’ “The Devil All the Time.” Read his full LAT interview here.