‘Robot Chicken’ Reveals Rejected ‘Titanic’ Sketch With a Much More Satisfying Ending

The Adult Swim program certainly has more than a few opinions on the James Cameron film.

“Robot Chicken” always finds a way to make everything even more absurd than it already might be, and that includes playing off the beatdown “Titanic” joke about Jack’s tragic end. In a recent tweet, the “Robot Chicken” social media team revealed a rejected, “Titanic” sketch that provided fans of the classic film a much more satisfying ending.

Read More: James Cameron Defends ‘Titanic’ Ending, Says The ‘MythBusters’ Guys Are ‘Full of S**t’

Although the Times New Roman font and bullet points are jarring, the content is pretty hysterical. The sketch is timely, given that “Titanic” is returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary this December, and also timeless, considering parkour jokes are just that. Read the outline for the sketch below:

In honor of TITANIC returning to theaters for its 20th anniversary here is a rejected RC sketch pic.twitter.com/Od2oM8YLTO — Robot Chicken (@cyborgturkey) November 15, 2017

Even though the sketch was ultimately rejected in the writer’s room, it’s not the first (nor the last) time the Adult Swim series poked fun at James Cameron’s film. Whether it’s making fun of the all the pretentious and socially elite passengers or finding out what really happened to Jack after letting go, Seth Green and Matthew Senreich seem to have many takes on the movie. Check out this video compilation of the best “Titanic” riffs below.

Season 9 of “Robot Chicken” has yet to announce a premiere date. But if you’re in need of a good cry (let’s be real, we all do right now), “Titanic” begins a limited engagement in theaters December 1.