Ron Howard Will Teach You Directing, In Case There’s a ‘Star Wars’ in Your Future — Watch

MasterClass also announced new online courses from Helen Mirren, Stephen Curry, Marc Jacobs, and more.

“We all have our own instincts. What we have to do is back up that instinct with something called craft,” explains Ron Howard in the trailer for his first ever online directing course, brought to you by MasterClass. In the class, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind “Apollo 13” and “A Beautiful Mind” will cover topics such as camera technique, casting, working with actors, evaluating ideas, and collaboration. From the nuggets of wisdom he drops in the trailer alone, this is one you won’t want to miss.

“You have to understand one thing about directing,” says Howard. “Every project you get involved with, ultimately, is just going to find its way to breaking your heart.”

In addition to Howard’s, MasterClass also announced exciting new roster of instructors, including courses from Helen Mirren, Stephen Curry, Thomas Keller, Marc Jacobs, Alice Waters, and and Wolfgang Puck.

“We started this company with the mission of democratizing access to genius,” said MasterClass CEO David Rogier. “We want our students to be able to…learn from the best minds in the world.”

Howard’s class will share his unique approach to filmmaking, breaking down his process from pre-production through to post. Howard deconstruct scenes from his own work, including blocking a “Frost/Nixon” scene from start to finish in a workshop with student actors.

Watch the trailer below:

You can sign up for Ron Howard Teaches Directing MasterClass here.