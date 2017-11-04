Ronan Farrow Tells Stephen Colbert He’s Going After the ‘Machine’ That Kept Harvey Weinstein Stories Quiet — Watch

He's received "threatening and menacing" statements about his reporting.

After writing one of the first articles about women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and worse, Ronan Farrow isn’t finished. The NBC reporter and New Yorker writer appeared on “The Late Show” last night, telling Stephen Colbert that he’s received “threatening and menacing” comments and next intends to go after the “machine” that kept these stories quiet for so long.

“This was a public safety issue,” he said of his initial New Yorker piece and its follow-ups. “You can’t stop going if you have evidence there’s maybe an ongoing pattern of behavior that’s endangering people.” Farrow added that “this machine that was so instrumental in keeping this quiet as long as it was quiet — I think there is much more to be said about just how far that went.”

Colbert pressed on this point, as Farrow reporter on Weinstein for the New Yorker rather than his main employer, NBC. “It is very clear, if you look at this story and how long it stayed quiet, that it is of the utmost importance that any news organization that has damning evidence of ongoing criminal activity needs to run that, needs to investigate it…and run it,” responded Farrow. “That’s what I’ll say about that.” Watch the full exchange below.