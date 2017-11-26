Rose McGowan, Annabella Sciorra, and Asia Argento Had a Home-Cooked Meal Courtesy of Anthony Bourdain

All three women have accused Harvey Weinstein of rape.

If any good is to come from the ongoing sexual-harassment scandal emanating out of Hollywood and reaching seemingly every other corner of the country, it’ll be thanks to those who have come come forward with their stories. At the top of that list would likely be Rose McGowan, who’s been leading the charge against Harvey Weinstein and others for months now. As seen online, the actress and activist was joined by Asia Argento and Annabella Sciorra — both of whom have also accused Weinstein of rape — for a “meeting of the minds.”

Making the gathering even better is the fact that Anthony Bourdain, who’s dating Argento and has been a vocal critic of Weinstein and others, cooked for the three women; he called it “an honor” to do so. McGowan linked Ronan Farrow in her Instagram post documenting the evening, as he has written several New Yorker articles about Weinstein.

Bourdain was asked what he cooked, and Argento responded: “He cooked us food filled with love and strength.” No word on whether they’re saving revenge — which is best served cold, natch — for later.