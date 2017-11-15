Rotten Tomatoes Delays ‘Justice League’ Score, But Flixster Reveals the ‘Rotten’ Truth

The review aggregate site has delayed announcing the much-anticipated film's critical score, but a partner may have already leaked it.

As Rotten Tomatoes moves more into the original video space, they’re already encountering some serious growing pains. Earlier this month, the review aggregate website announced that they would be delaying the reveal of the review score — Fresh or Rotten — for “A Bad Moms Christmas” until it could be officially announced on their new Facebook show “See It/Skip It.” Prior to the show’s airing on the social media website, not only was the review score hidden on the site, so were individual reviews by critics. Notably, the film’s review embargo had come and gone before the show’s augural airing, and reviews were widely available, though its score was not.

It seemed inevitable that this choice would only result in further controversy, and their latest score delay seems to have done just that: the site is not revealing the score for Zack Snyder’s much-anticipated “Justice League,” although its review embargo was up this morning at 2:50AM ET and the internet is already flooded with reviews. As they previously did with “A Bad Moms Christmas,” the score will not be unveiled until 12:01AM ET on Thursday as part of “See It/Skip It.”

Yet at least one Rotten Tomatoes affiliate has seemingly jumped the gun, as online ticket app Flixster has apparently revealed the film’s current score: Rotten. A thread on Reddit shares that, as of this morning, the film’s current tally was available for viewing only the app, with a “rotten” result.

On Twitter, a number of users have tweeted at Flixster’s account — which has been silent since September 28 — sharing screen caps of the apparently revealed score, all currently ranging from 50% to 46%. Other users have noted that they are unable to access the app after updating it (as of this writing, IndieWire is also unable to load the application).

The film’s ultimate score will, of course, be announced tomorrow on “See It/Skip It,” but the apparent early reveal of it — and with bad results to boot — isn’t helping the case for the review aggregate’s new plan to drum up excitement by holding back readily available information.

Another wrinkle: Rotten Tomatoes is owned by online ticket seller Fandango, which is partially owned by the film’s distributor Warner Bros. Entertainment (along with Time Warner, the company holds 30% of Fandango). Still, a study released in September did find that there is no positive or negative correlation between Rotten Tomatoes scores and final box office numbers, but it sure doesn’t help excitement levels.

“Justice League” is in theaters this week.

