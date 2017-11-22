Sacha Baron Cohen is Coming to the Rescue of Tourists Arrested for Wearing ‘Borat’ Mankini

Six tourists in Kazakhstan were arrested and fined for wearing the infamous green "mankini" popularized in "Borat."

Sacha Baron Cohen is serving justice. Following the arrest of six Czech tourists over wearing the infamous green “mankini” from “Borat,” the comedian posted on Facebook that he will pay off all of the men’s fines. The tourists were arrested earlier this month for wearing the skimpy outfits in Kazakhstan, where “Borat” was set. Authorities arrested the men for hooliganism and charged them 22,500 tenge (or $68 here in the states).

“To my Czech mates who were arrested,” Cohen wrote on Facebook. “Send me your details and proof that it was you, and I’ll pay your fine.” Cohen is asking the men to send their information to the email address arrestedforwearingyourmankini@gmail.com.

Cohen more or less made the green “mankini” famous when he wore it for one of the bits in his 2006 comedy film. He also wore the outfit during a press event for “Borat” at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival. The comedian has had a rocky relationship with Kazakhstan in the years since the film’s release. “Borat” was originally banned by the country’s Foreign Ministry, but it was later praised for helping boost tourism to Kazakhstan.

James McCauley/REX/Shutterstock