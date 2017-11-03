‘Alias Grace’: Hear Sarah Gadon Give Voice To Margaret Atwood’s Novel in Exclusive Audiobook

Indulge in the fascinating original story by Margaret Atwood through Sarah Gadon’s transcendent performance.

It’s about time more of Margaret Atwood’s feminist literary masterpieces came to light on screen. After the wildly unsurprising success of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” fans with a Netflix account can now delve into television’s newest Atwood adaptation, “Alias Grace.” But for those in need of a good read, star of “Alias Grace” Sarah Gadon has narrated the original Atwood piece for Audible, which is now available for sale.

Based on the captivating true story of Grace Marks, a 16-year-old immigrant and domestic servant convicted of the brutal murders of her employers in nineteenth-century Canada, “Alias Grace” features the eerie first-person point-of-view where Atwood’s writing shines. After being convicted for her alleged involvement in the crimes, although she claims she has no recollection of the events, Grace is visited by an emerging mental illness expert in an attempt to pardon her — or, at least, uncover some form of truth.

Listeners will be able to view Gadon as her portrayal of Grace as it transcends past the small screen. Even though she’ll take on the entire cast of characters in the audio interpretation of the novel, Gadon’s narration gives a chilling insight into her series character.

“Grace Marks is an endlessly fascinating character,” she said in a statement. “When Audible asked me to narrate “Alias Grace,” I was excited to return to Grace, to try and get closer to her.”

Read More: Margaret Atwood on ‘Alias Grace’: ‘If I Had Known the Truth, I Wouldn’t Have Written a Book’

Have a listen to an exclusive preview of the audiobook, as Gadon’s clear and familiar narration gives Atwood’s classic work some nuanced meaning:

“Alias Grace,” the series, is streaming now on Netflix.