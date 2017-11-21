‘Saturday Night Live’ Female Staffers Release Letter of Support for Al Franken: ‘We Feel Compelled to Stand Up’

In a newly-released letter, the "SNL Women" offer their support for their former castmate and current U.S. senator Al Franken, recently accused of groping two women.

UPDATED: In a newly-released letter, a variety of past and present female staffers of “Saturday Night Live” have offered their solidarity for former cast member and current U.S. senator Al Franken, recently accused of groping two women, once in 2010 and once in 2006. The letter is titled “SNL Women Offer Solidarity in Support of Al Franken” and, per the Boston Globe, offers a full list of signees, which include writers, performers, and producers, amongst others associated with the NBC sketch comedy series. Of those listed, only three are current crew members.

Read More:Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping News Anchor Leeann Tweeden in Her Sleep

The letter makes notes of just one allegation against Franken, and reads in part, “What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms Tweeden, and to the public,” before adding, “We know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant.”

Last week, news anchor Leann Tweeden said that Franken forcibly kissed and groped her during a 2006 USO tour. Franken issued a pair of apologies in response, and said that he would support an ethics investigation. Yesterday, a second woman has accused Franken of groping, this time while in office. According to Lindsay Menz, the unwanted touching occurred while the two were posing for a photo at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

The letter goes on to note that its writers “would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior; and mention our sincere appreciation that he treated each of us with the utmost respect and regard.”

Read More:Senator Al Franken Accused of Groping a Woman While in Office

You can read the letter below, which NBC News only lists as being signed from “women staff of ‘Saturday Night Live,'” though the Globe’s full list includes thirty-six supporting Franken, including performers Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, and many behind-the-scenes staff.

JUST IN: Women staff of "Saturday Night Live" sign letter in support of Sen. Al Franken pic.twitter.com/osN6IwMgvB — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 21, 2017

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.