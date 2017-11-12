‘Saturday Night Live’: Kit Harrington, Oprah, Eminem, and Others Audition for ‘The Lion King’ — Watch

Jon Snow just can't wait to be king...of the north.

The cast of Disney’s live-action remake of “The Lion King” was recently announced, and it’s unsurprisingly stacked: Donald Glover, Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, and more are lending their voices to the latest childhood-ruiner.

For every actor who got cast in Jon Favreau’s new take on the animated classic, however, one hopeful contender did not. “Saturday Night Live” decided to speculate on those broken dreams with a sketch about the screen tests of everyone from Nick Offerman and Cardi B to Eminem and Kit Harrington. Watch below.

Most of them don’t do especially well. LL Cool J has trouble pronouncing “Hakuna Matata,” Oprah lifts up Simba and yells his name as though he were a prize for her studio audience, Eminem hypes himself up by pacing around like he did in his recent Donald Trump freestyle, and Harrington just can’t wait to be king…of the north.

Tiffany Haddish hosted last night’s episode, which featured Taylor Swift as the musical guest. “The Lion King,” meanwhile, is scheduled to be released in theaters on July 19, 2019.