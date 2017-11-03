Why ‘Mudbound’ and ‘Get Out’ Have Oscar Season Traction — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 171)

Plus: How "Lady Bird" could make a big impact, and what to make of the latest sexual harassment stories.

A few weeks ago, the Oscar campaign for “Mudbound” was an open question: Could Netflix, which has struggled to get its narrative efforts into the awards race, find a panacea in Dee Rees’ period piece — or would the lack of a major theatrical push hold it down? But as awards season continues, “Mudbound” actually seems to be gaining traction, playing at festivals and finding more supporters. Meanwhile, “Get Out” remains a major best picture contender, one of the few horror movies to do so. Both movies may have seemed like tough sells at one point, but things are changing in the Oscar department.

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also recap the first annual IndieWire Honors and touch on “Lady Bird,” opening this week. They also address the latest sexual harassment allegations jolting the entertainment industry and how that situation will continue to evolve.

Listen to the full episode below.