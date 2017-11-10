Why ‘All the Money in the World’ Can Be Saved, But ‘I Love You Daddy’ Can’t — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast (Screen Talk Episode 172)

Plus: Why "Mudbound" and "Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri" are serious awards contenders.

It’s been a dramatic week for the film industry. After allegations against Kevin Spacey for sexual harassment, director Ridley Scott made headlines for his decision to reshoot Spacey’s scenes in “All the Money in the World” with a new actor, Christopher Plummer, in the role. The entertainment world barely had time to process that news when The New York Times reported on years of sexual misconduct by Louis C.K., whose movie “I Love You Daddy” will no longer be released by The Orchard. The two movies present similar conundrums, but neither one has an easy solution.

That’s the starting point for this week’s episode of Screen Talk, in which Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson also discuss AFI Fest, “Mudbound,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri” and other new releases.

Listen to the full episode below.