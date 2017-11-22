Why the Independent Spirit Awards Can’t Predict the Oscars — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Plus: What to make of the latest sexual harassment stories jolting the film industry.

The 2018 Independent Spirit Award nominations have landed, so now we know which films and performances will be vying for attention on the beach ceremony the day before the Oscars. But will they also provide a sneak peak at the big winners the next day? That’s harder to say.

Although many of this year’s Spirit nominees — from “Get Out” to “Call Me By Your Name” — are major Oscar players, they have plenty of company from other movies that stand very little chance of Oscar play. At the same time, there are some noticeable snubs for major players in a few categories that could still gain some momentum as Oscar season continues along.

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson dig through the Spirit nominations to get a handle on some of the surprises and snubs, while making the case for a few overlooked highlights that could still win big.

They also discuss the sexual harassment scandals involving John Lasseter and Charlie Rose. The co-hosts conclude by acknowledging that, yes, they’ve seen “The Post,” and no, they can’t tell you what they thought. But you’ll find out soon enough.

Listen to the full episode below.