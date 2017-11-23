Seth Meyers To Host 2018 Golden Globes, Perhaps Paving the Way for Jimmy Fallon to Host Next Year’s Emmys

Meyers takes over for Fallon, who hosted last year; the Globes air on Jan. 7, 2018.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is apparently thankful for Seth Meyers. The organization chose Thanksgiving Day to announce that the “Late Night with Seth Meyers” star will host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

News of Meyers’ gig first leaked to the trades last week, so the choice wasn’t a surprise. Interestingly, the HFPA made it official via a story on its website, rather than in a joint announcement with NBC.

Meyers takes over after “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon hosted last year’s ceremony. Meyers also hosted the Primetime Emmys in 2014, the last time NBC aired that awards show — which means that, perhaps, the two hosts have swapped gigs this year. If that’s the case, then Fallon might once again host next September’s Primetime Emmys, which he last did in 2010.

Meyers also continues the trend of former “Saturday Night Live Weekend Update” anchors hosting the Golden Globes, following Fallon, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

Meyers is coming off a banner year as host of “Late Night,” having earned raves over the past year for his ongoing commentaries on the show, under the “A Closer Look” banner. Among the challenges Meyers faces in taking on the Globes gig: How to address the sexual harassment scandals currently enveloping Hollywood, in front of a room full of A-list celebrities. But Meyers has earned positive critical response for the way he has tackled the subject on his show in recent weeks.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is excited to have Seth Meyers host the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards”, said HFPA President Meher Tatna. “With his natural comedic wit and innate ability to charm audiences, Seth will help us carry on the celebratory tradition of recognizing the best in television and film at the Party of the Year.”

Besides the Emmys, Meyers’ awards hosting experience includes the 2010 ESPY awards. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at 8 p.m. ET. Nominations will be announced Monday, Dec. 11.