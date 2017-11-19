‘SNL’ WikiLeaks Cold Open Is Further Proof That Eric Trump Is Its Funniest Character — Watch

His meeting with "Juliard Massage" doesn't go as planned.

“…And I’m Eric!” With that simple declaration, a star was born. “Saturday Night Live” has been lampooning the entire Trump family for quite some time now, with Alec Baldwin’s take on Donald naturally getting most of the attention, but Alex Moffat’s impersonation of Eric has gradually emerged as the show’s funniest recurring character. The simpleminded son returned to last night’s espionage-themed cold open, which found him and his brother (Mikey Day) having a cloak-and-dagger meeting with Julian Assange (Kate McKinnon).

Presented as an episode of “The Mueller Files,” the covert meeting begins with Eric waiting in the car as Donald Jr. and Assange get down to business. “Not to worry,” Don says. “I told him to honk the horn if he gets scared.” He does so immediately, of course, bringing his childlike demeanor to a very adult gathering. “He looks like Draco Malfoy,” Eric says of Assange, whose name he pronounces as “Juliard Massage” of the organization “RickiLakes.”

The funniest moment is saved for last, however, as Eric can’t even get the “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” moment right. Watch the full segment below.