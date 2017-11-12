‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Lorca Celebrates His Crew of Fierce Warriors in Exclusive Clip — Watch

In the mid-season finale, "Discovery" continues to struggle with life during wartime.

In this extended clip from the mid-season finale of “Star Trek: Discovery,” we learn three big things — that Lieutenant Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) is about to take a massive risk, that his partner and doctor Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz) doesn’t have all the information he might need, and that Stamets’ sacrifice could end a war.

There are some slight spoilers in the video below for the mid-season finale, but there’s also a dedicated reminder of how “Star Trek: Discovery” has consistently pushed the boundaries of how we define a “Star Trek” series.

“When I took command of this ship, you were a crew of polite scientists, and now you’re fierce warriors, all,” Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) declares in this clip. But is that the best thing for the Discovery, or for Starfleet in general? That’s the question “Discovery” is asking each week, as the groundbreaking sci-fi drama continues to pursue new narrative angles.

If you were curious, here is CBS’s official description of the series: “‘Discovery’ follows the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. The series will feature a new ship and new characters, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.”

“Star Trek: Discovery” is streaming now on CBS All Access. The mid-season finale, AKA the end of Chapter 1, premieres tonight. Then, the second half of Season 1, otherwise known as “Chapter 2,” premieres January 7 on the platform.