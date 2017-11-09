Rian Johnson Writing and Directing a New ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy

It will feature all new characters and an original story.

That galaxy far, far away keeps getting bigger. Rian Johnson, the writer/director of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” will resume his duties with an all-new trilogy set in the “Star Wars” world but featuring entirely new characters and an original story. Bob Iger, the head of Disney, just announced the news.

Johnson’s feat is especially impressive, given how many other directors have been replaced before even completing one “Star Wars” film: Josh Trank, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and Colin Trevorrow have all been dropped from upcoming movies. He previously directed “Brick,” “The Brothers Bloom,” and “Looper.”

“The Last Jedi” picks up where “The Force Awakens” left off, with Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver reprising their roles as this new iteration’s three main new characters; Mark Hamill returns as Luke Skywalker in a more expanded role than he had in Episode VII. “The Last Jedi” arrives in theaters on December 15.