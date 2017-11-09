Sterling K. Brown On Reuniting With Sarah Paulson in Next ‘American Crime Story’: ‘That Needs to Happen’ — Watch

IndieWire Honors: Brown is reading the book behind "Katrina" to identify a role. Also: Why the "This Is Us" star is eager to work with Christopher Nolan.

After two Emmys and two hit shows, “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown has reached the point in his career where he gets to be selective in the projects he joins. And if he has his way, a reunion between Brown and his fellow “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” star Sarah Paulson appears inevitable.

Speaking beforehand at the IndieWire Honors event last week, Brown said he’s been talking to “American Crime Story” executive producer Ryan Murphy about potentially joining the anthology series’ third chapter, “Katrina.” Paulson is already on board.

“That needs to happen,” said Brown, who played Christopher Darden opposite Paulson’s Marcia Clark in “People v. O.J.,” which earned him his first Emmy in 2016. “I’m going to be reading the book that story is based off of [“Five Days at Memorial” by Sheri Fink] and offer whatever input I can to as to where I can fit in. Hopefully a time slot will happen where it can magically come together.”

Murphy recently told IndieWire he was also eager to get the two of them back on screen. “How are we gonna make it work? We will,” he said. “We had a really great director/actor thing going that I would really like to continue.”

Brown received the Lead Performance award at the inaugural IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2 for his role as Randall on “This Is Us,” which earned him a second Emmy this year. He also recently appeared in the feature “Marshall” and will be seen in “Black Panther” and “The Predator.” He’s currently looking at projects to work on during his five-month “This Is Us” hiatus.

On the bucket list: Working with Christopher Nolan. “He tells epic tales and he uses the camera like a master,” Brown said. But whatever he winds up doing, Brown said it will be “something character-driven, focused primarily on people of color and the vastness of that diaspora.”

Watch Brown’s video interview from the IndieWire Honors couch below:

