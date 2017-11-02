‘Stranger Things’ Ratings: According to Nielsen, The Demodogs Defeat ‘The Walking Dead’ Zombies — At Least In Premiere

New data, which Netflix will surely challenge, shows that the average viewer binge-watched three episodes within the first three days.

“Stranger Things” is a monster hit. No surprise there, but Nielsen Media Research says it now has proof: The opening episode of Season 2 averaged 15.8 million viewers after three days of viewership — a tick higher than the Season 8 opener of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” which opened with 15 million viewers in live+3 ratings.

That’s probably the most apples-to-apples comparison for the show’s numbers, given the ability of anyone watching the show to check out episode 1 first. From there, the numbers decrease episode-by-episode, as viewers binge some episodes, but not all.

According to Nielsen, within the first three days of availability, viewers averaged a binge of nearly 3 episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 2. For the uber fans, approximately 361,000 people watched all nine episodes of “Stranger Things” Season 2 within the first day of availability.

And within the first three days of availability, all nine episodes of “Stranger Things 2” averaged more than 4 million viewers watching and over 3 million viewers 18-49 viewing.

Here’s how all nine episodes fared:

◦ “Chapter One” averaged 15.8 million viewers P2+ and 11 million people 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Two” averaged 13.7 million viewers P2+ and 9.6 million people 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Three” averaged 11.6 million viewers P2+ and 8.1 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Four” averaged 9.3 million viewers P2+ and 6.6 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Five” averaged 8 million viewers P2+ and 5.6 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Six” averaged 6.4 million viewers P2+ and 4.5 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Seven” averaged 5.3 million viewers P2+ and 3.7 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Eight” averaged 4.9 million viewers P2+ and 3.4 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

◦ “Chapter Nine” averaged 4.6 million viewers P2+ and 3.2 million viewers 18-49 viewing over the first three days of its availability

Nielsen Social reports that there were 7.2 million social interactions across Facebook and Twitter about “Stranger Things” over the first three days.

Of course, it’s worth noting that adults 18-49 is a meaningless measurement for Netflix, which doesn’t sell advertising. But it is useful to compare the popularity of Netflix shows to traditional broadcast and cable fare.

And also, as usual, the caveats apply: Netflix is on record denouncing Nielsen data and other sources who have attempted to crack the streaming service’s ratings, regularly calling them inaccurate.