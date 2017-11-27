The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Befriend Cookie Monster’s Cookiegorgon in ‘Sesame Street’ Parody

The beloved children's show paid homage to Netflix's biggest hit with the creation of a tasty new monster.

“Stranger Things” has joined “Twin Peaks,” “Mad Men,” and “Orange is the New Black” as shows so culturally relevant that they’ve merited a “Sesame Street” parody. Continuing a long tradition of making kid-friendly entertainment that’s actually meant to amuse parents, the 48-year-old PBS series recently released “Sharing Things,” an adorable take on Netflix’s Duffer Bros.-created nostalgia trip.

Like season two of “Stranger Things,” the six-minute send-up opens on Halloween night in Hawkins, Indiana. The Cookiegorgon (Cookie Monster) takes leave from “The Snackside Down” (where he is holding Barb captive), and dons a petaled headpiece to infiltrate our group of trick-or-treating young protagonists. Under a “Ghostbusters” costume, curly wig, and gap-toothed grin, Ernie plays a convincing Dustin, while Grover amps up his skittishness for the role of Lucas.

Of course, the adults fail to notice the monster in their midst — Hopper is distracted by a pumpkin patch, and Joyce just wants to ensure that everyone gets enough snacks — but the kids know his true identity.

Featuring cameos by Eleven and Eight (played by actual numbers), the segment teaches the Cookiegorgon the joy of enjoying cookies en masse instead of keeping them all for yourself. The biggest departure from the source material comes via the Imaginary Forces-designed credits, here hued green as an homage to Oscar the Grouch, who is characteristically disgusted at the wholesome proceedings.

“Stranger Things” began streaming its second season on October 27. According to Nielsen, within three days, 15.8 million people watched the first episode, from which these events were lifted. Season three release details have not yet been announced. Watch the “Sesame Street” clip below.

