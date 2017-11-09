The ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Sang Motown Hits With James Corden, and the Results Were Epic — Watch

Whenever the Netflix blockbuster series eventually ends, these kids could have a second career as a singing group.

You’ve seen the kids of “Stranger Things” battle a Demogorgon and an army of Demo-dogs, but you’ve probably never seen them sing Motown…until now. James Corden formed a Motown singing group with young actors Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp for a recent episode of “The Late Late Show,” and the results are more epic and adorable than you could possibly imagine.

The video below includes a pre-taped rehearsal sketch and a live performance where the Broadway-trained Matarazzo particularly impresses. The group sings Motown hits such as the Jackson 5’s “I’ll Be There” and “I Want You Back,” plus The Temptations’ “My Girl.”

Wolfhard recently flexed his singing muscles by appearing as Charlie Bucket in the Hollywood Bowl’s production of the “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” musical. “Stranger Things 2” is now streaming on Netflix. Watch the viral video below.