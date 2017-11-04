‘Stranger Things’ Creators Defend Polarizing ‘Lost Sister’ Episode: ‘We Need This Building Block’

They know some people hate it and are okay with that.

“Stranger Things 2” has been well received by fans and critics alike, with one glaring exception: “Lost Sisters.” The seventh chapter of the Netflix hit’s second season serves as a standalone episode focusing on Eleven and her origin story, going full “X-Men” as she meets her “sister” Kali (or Eight) and learns to harness her power. It’s proven highly divisive, but series creators Matt and Ross Duffer defended the episode in an Entertainment Weekly interview.

“It’s important for Ross and I to try stuff and not feel like we’re doing the same thing over and over again,” Matt Duffer explained. “It’s almost like doing a whole little other pilot episode in the middle of your season, which is kind of a crazy thing to do.” He added that “Eleven’s journey kind of fell apart, like the ending didn’t work, without it. So I was like, whether this works or not, we need this building block in here or the whole show is going to collapse. It’s not going to end well.”

The divisive episode has done little to slow the show’s momentum, as “Stranger Things” remains one Netflix’s most popular offerings. Read the full interview here.