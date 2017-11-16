Sylvester Stallone Accused of Sexually Assaulting 16-Year-Old Girl in 1986

The actor allegedly forced a young woman to have a threesome with him and his bodyguard.

UPDATE (November 10): Stallone’s spokesperson has denied the accusations in a statement to TMZ: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter. It never happened.”

Earlier: Sylvester Stallone and his bodyguard Michael De Luca have been accused of sexual assault in a police report obtained by the Daily Mail. Las Vegas metro police department’s sexual-assault unit verified the report, which alleges Stallone and De Luca assaulted an unnamed 16-year-old girl during the production of “Over the Top.”

According to the report, De Luca propositioned the teenager after she asked for Stallone’s autograph. The bodyguard allegedly gave the girl keys to Stallone’s hotel room, where she had consensual sex with Stallone while De Luca was in the bathroom.

The girl says Stallone then forced her to have a threesome with him and De Luca. The “Rocky” actor-director allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on De Luca, who then raped her. Stallone then reportedly forced her to perform oral sex on him.

The report claims Stallone threatened to “beat her head in” if she reported the incident. She says she did not come forward publicly because she felt “humiliated and ashamed” about what occurred. A hotel employee was notified about the alleged assault and reported it to the police.

Stallone has previously been accused of rape and abuse by his half-sister, Toni-Ann Filiti. The actor has denied the claims. The Daily Mail reached out to Stallone for comment on the 1986 alleged assault but was not able to get in touch with him. De Luca was killed by California police during a traffic stop altercation in 2013.