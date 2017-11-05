Taika Waititi Is Planning to Follow ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ With a Nazi Comedy

He's also working on a stop-motion movie about Michael Jackson's chimpanzee.

Now that “Thor: Ragnarok” has made $121 million in its opening weekend, Taika Waititi plans to capitalize on his success in just the way you’d expect the director of “What We Do in The Shadows” to: by making a Nazi comedy. The New Zealand director has told Vice as much during an interview occasioned by his new film, though he’s tight-lipped about exactly what his new project entails.

After revealing that “one of my next films is a stop-motion film about the life and times of Michael Jackson’s chimpanzee Bubbles,” Waititi adds that “there’s also a smaller film that I’ve written that I’m going to try to shoot next year. It’s a Nazi comedy.”

The interviewer is understandably taken aback by this response (“A Nazi comedy? Did I hear you right?”) but also points out that the subject matter is oddly timely. “Isn’t it?” replies Waititi. “I wrote it five years ago, and now it’s weirdly perfect timing. Nazis are cool again.” 2017, everybody.