Terry Crews Files Police Report About Alleged Sexual Assault — Report

The actor first came forward with his story last month.

Terry Crews has filed a police report regarding the alleged sexual assault he spoke about last month on Twitter, according to TMZ. The actor didn’t name names when he first came forward with his story a few days after accusations against Harvey Weinstein were first published, but a subsequent report suggests that Adam Venit of talent agency William Morris Endeavor may have been involved.

Venit has since taken a leave of absence from WME, where he was head of the motion-picture group; Crews is a client of WME’s, as are many other high-profile actors and filmmakers. TMZ reports that Crews walked into an LAPD station today to file his report.

“Jumping back I said What are you doing?!” he tweeted about the alleged incident. “My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.” He continued, “I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”