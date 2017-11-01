Tessa Thompson, Scarlett Johansson, and Zoe Saldana Pitched Marvel an All-Female Supehero Blockbuster

Attention, Kevin Feige: Make this superhero movie next. Please.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has largely been a success story since launching with “Iron Man” in 2008, but one of the biggest criticisms lobbied against it has been the lack of any female-fronted superhero films. The MCU hasn’t lacked great female characters — just take one look at Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlett Witch, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow — but it also hasn’t given any of them the title role in the 17 movies it has already released, including the upcoming “Thor” sequel. “Captain Marvel” will be the first female-fronted Marvel movie when it opens in March 2019, and if the women of the MCU have their say, it certainly won’t be the last.

Tessa Thompson, who is a total badass as Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok,” revealed in an interview with Comic Book Resources that she has already pitched an “Avengers”-style movie to Marvel featuring all the prominent female characters in the MCU, including Gamora, Scarlett Witch, Black Widow, Mantis, Captain Marvel and Nebula. The best part of all: Thompson made the pitch to Marvel with most of the actresses by her side.

According to Thompson: “I think in that group was Brie Larson, myself, Zoe Saldana — although she ran off to the bathroom, I think, so she came midway through the pitch but she had been in the rev-up to it — Scarlett Johansson. Pom [Klementieff] and Karen [Gillan], who are both in the Guardians movies. Yeah, I think it was that group. We were just sort of all in a semicircle talking, and it just came up, because none of us really worked together – well, I suppose Zoe, and Karen, and Pom – and wouldn’t it be nice if we could all work together?”

“We were sort of speculating on the ways in which it might happen in ‘Infinity War,’ or might not happen,” she continued. “And we thought, ‘No, we should just have a whole movie where we know every day we’re going to arrive and get to work together.’ So we just ran right up to Kevin Feige and started talking about it.”

The female superheroes in the MCU do get to team up in the “Avengers” films, but having a women-only superhero movie would be a dream come true. IndieWire asked Feige last month about the future of female-frontered Marvel superhero films, to which he told us that more were being eyed but that focusing on “Captain Marvel” was the main goal right now.

“There are a lot of discussions, they all focus on the post-Phase Three, ‘Avengers’ 4 film, so nothing that we’ll get into publicly,” Feige said. “We’re really focusing on ‘Captain Marvel’ and the work that Anna and Ryan are doing. It’s going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years. That is focus for the next six movies we have to finish and get out.”

“Thor: Ragnarok” opens in theaters nationwide this Friday, November 3.