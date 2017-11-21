‘The Alienist’ New Trailer: Cary Fukunaga’s Serial Killer Show Looks Like a 19th Century ‘True Detective’

Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans team up to solve a string of grisly child murders in TNT's new limited series.

Those missing their “Mindhunter” fix will be delighted to find another auteur filmmaker tackling the period serial killer genre as excitement builds for TNT’s “The Alienist,” a new series executive produced by Cary Fukunaga and Jakob Verbruggen. A gripping new trailer and poster promises a sensuously chilling drama worthy of the “True Detective” creator. Haunting fiddle music plays over young boys’ parlor games; a horse lays bleeding in the cobblestone streets; and the hunt is on for a nefarious “child killer.” As Fukunaga’s first foray into television after “True Detective,” “The Alienist” will surely pack a fine-tuned punch.

Based on a series of novels written by Caleb Carr, the 1890s-set show explores the origins of criminal psychology and stars Daniel Brühl, Dakota Fanning, and Luke Evans. Brühl plays criminal psychologist named Laszlo Kreizler, who teams up with a journalist (Evans) and a police detective (Fanning) to solve a string of murders targeting boy prostitutes. Douglas Smith (“Big Love”) and Ted Levine (“Monk”) also feature.

In addition to executive producing, Fukunaga served on the writing staff along with “Drive” scribe Hossein Amini. On the directing side, Fukunaga and Verbruggen (who also directs) have brought in “Black Mirror” director James Hawes, as well as David Petrarca, whose credits include “Game of Thrones” and “Jessica Jones.”

Watch the chilling new trailer for “The Alienist” below.

Here is an exclusive first look at the poster:

“The Alienist” premieres January 22, 2018 on TNT.