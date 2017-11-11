Trans Actress Jen Richards Speaks Up About Canceled Louis C.K. Series ‘The Cops’: ‘The Consequences of These Actions Go Far’

Richards has also appeared on "Better Things" and "Nashville."

FX ended its business relationship with Louis C.K. yesterday, including his role as a producer on the animated series “The Cops.” Not a great deal was known about the show, but following the news — which stemmed from C.K. admitting that the sexual-harassment accusations made against him by five women were true — one of its would-be stars has spoken up about being part of the collateral damage.

“Welp. I guess I can say this now: I was one of the stars of ‘The Cops,'” tweeted Jen Richards. “There was going to be an animated trans character, voiced by a trans actress, on network television. The consequences of these actions go far.” Richards has appeared on “Better Things,” which C.K. co-created on, as well as “Nashville.”

TBS, which was set to broadcast the series, decided to suspend production as a means of distancing itself from C.K. “I know this isn’t about me, but I was really excited to voice a cartoon character. To have a badass, openly trans character on network t.v. would have been awesome. Oh well,” Richards continued.

Action against C.K. has been swift. The Orchard has scrapped the theatrical plans for his film “I Love You, Daddy” a mere week before it was scheduled to be released, he will no longer be voicing a character in the “Secret Life of Pets” sequel, and he has been dropped by both his management company and his publicist.

