‘The Crown’ Season 2 Trailer: Claire Foy Shows It’s Still Hard to Be the Queen

Netflix's acclaimed Queen Elizabeth drama returns for its second season on December 8.

When last we left Queen Elizabeth (Claire Foy), Prince Phillip (Matt Smith), and the rest of the royal bunch on Netflix’s “The Crown,” is was turmoil that reigned. Increasing disputes over the Suez Canal, a Prime Minister resignation, and the continuing pressures of royal demands all threatened to overtake whatever happiness lingered below the show’s surface.

From the looks of things in the latest official trailer for Season 2, a lot of those concerns remain. As one of TV’s preeminent prestige dramas, “The Crown” has somehow found a way to turn well-documented history into a suspenseful on-screen narrative. (And give Phillip a big beard in the process!)

Foy and Smith both take center stage this season, as the balance between public and private lives for Elizabeth and Phillip becomes more fraught than ever. It’s also the last go-around for both of the performers in these particular roles: as Peter Morgan explained in a recent interview with IndieWire, any potential Season 3 would jump forward enough in time for a full recasting.

In the meantime, many of the Season 1 favorites are returning, joined by “Crown” newcomers including Matthew Goode and Michael C. Hall. In addition to the cast, directors from the first round of episodes, like Stephen Daldry and Philip Martin are also making trips back for Season 2 as well.

And it seems like Edward (Alex Jennings) and Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) will get just as much attention as the growing tension between Elizabeth and Phillip. Turns out, being the head of state for an entire nation is kind of difficult.

Watch the full trailer (with plenty of planes and giant portraits) below:

“The Crown” Season 2 premieres Dec. 8 on Netflix.

