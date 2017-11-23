James Franco Recreated 25 Minutes of ‘The Room’ Shot-for-Shot in ‘The Disaster Artist’

It didn't all make the final film, however.

After adapting such classic novels as William Faulkner’s “The Sound and the Fury” and Cormac McCarthy’s “Child of God,” James Franco appears to have found his calling with a rather different kind of book: Greg Sestero’s “The Disaster Artist,” which details the making of Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room.” The film is commonly regarded as a masterpiece of so-bad-it’s-good cinema, but Franco’s movie has won praise for his affectionate portrayal of the material — an affection that apparently inspired him to recreate nearly half an hour of it in his movie.

That’s according to an interview he and his brother Dave (who co-stars in “The Disaster Artist”) just did with the Independent, which comes with a disclaimer: Much of the footage they shot was left on the cutting-room floor. “I think we might have about 20 to 25 minutes of recreated ‘Room’ scenes,” Franco says when asked about the subject; brother Dave then chimes in, “Beat-for-beat, move-for-move, oh yeah!” Such enthusiasm!

Despite most of the footage not being in the film itself, Franco says he’s “sure that’ll be on the DVD” when the time comes. In the meantime, “The Disaster Artist” arrives in theaters next Friday, December 1.