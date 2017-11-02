‘The Disaster Artist’ Trailer: James Franco Insists He Doesn’t Have an Accent in This Tribute to ‘The Room’ — Watch

Tommy Wiseau doesn't want to be the villain — he wants to be the hero.

Oh hai, James. A24 has released a new trailer for “The Disaster Artist,” Franco’s dramatization of the making of Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” — commonly regarded as one of the worst movies ever made. Whether it becomes as much of a cult classic as its subject remains to be seen, but “The Disaster Artist” has earned strong reviews during its time on the festival circuit.

The film premiered at South by Southwest earlier this year, where IndieWire’s Ben Travers called it “a good movie about the making of that bad movie.” It was quickly picked up at SXSW, and it’ll complete its festival run next week at AFI Fest.

Among the many actors on the ensemble cast are Franco himself, Seth Rogen, Bryan Cranston, Zac Efron, Nathan Fielder, Ari Graynor, Josh Hutcherson, Paul Scheer, Sharon Stone, Hannibal Buress, and Franco’s brother Dave. “The Disaster Artist” arrives in theaters on December 1 courtesy of A24 and New Line Cinema.