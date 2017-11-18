‘The Incredibles 2’ Trailer: Baby Jack-Jack Has Powers of His Own in the Long-Awaited Sequel — Watch

The sequel-come-lately is due in theaters next summer.

13 years later, “The Incredibles” are back. Well, almost — Pixar has released the sequel-come-lately’s teaser trailer, which introduces a superheroic baby to the mix and provides a brief glimpse of his powers (fire, lightning, and lasers are all involved). Watch below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in ‘Incredibles 2’ — but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life. It’s a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again — which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.”

Writer/director Brad Bird is resuming his duties after delving into live-action filmmaking with “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol” and “Tomorrowland.” Bob Odenkirk and Catherine Keener will also be lending their voices to “The Incredibles 2,” which Disney will release on June 15, 2018.