‘The Last Post’ Trailer: Peter Moffat Follows Up ‘The Night Of’ With a Period Drama for Amazon — Watch

Jessica Raine, Jessie Buckley, and Jeremy Neumark Jones star in the six-part series.

Amazon has released the trailer for “The Last Post,” a new series from Peter Moffat. The writer, whose “Criminal Justice” inspired “The Night Of,” based this period drama on his childhood memories of his father’s career in the Royal Military Police. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “‘The Last Post’ is set during the social and political unrest of the mid-sixties, in the simmering heat of Aden, Yemen, and centers on the lives of a unit of Royal Military Police officers and their families. In ‘The Last Post,’ the men in the police unit don’t have easy jobs: half soldiers, half policemen and full time husbands and fathers who face constant insurgency and threat. Danger is everywhere. Based on Peter Moffat’s childhood memories, his father’s life as an officer in the Royal Military Police and his mother’s struggle between being what the army required her to be and what she felt like being, ‘The Last Post’ is an in depth look at the sacrifices made by our soldiers and their families.”

Jessica Raine, Jessie Buckley, Jeremy Neumark Jones, Amanda Drew, Ben Miles, and Stephen Campbell Moore star in the show. All six episodes of “The Last Post” will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning Friday, December 22.