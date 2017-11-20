‘The Magicians’ Season 3 Trailer Shows an Imaginative and Dangerous Overseas Adventure

The fairies take over Fillory as the students band together in the trailer for Season 3.

Syfy’s “The Magicians” released its Season 3 trailer, and surprisingly enough there’s little to no magic involved. Instead, the quest to restore magic to the world is officially on after the new Kings and Queens of Fillory failed to protect the kingdom last season. Protagonists Quentin, Eliot, Alice, and Margo will fight to bring the magic back, and it looks like they’ll go to any length to do so.

The series is based on the trilogy of novels by Lev Grossman and stars Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, and Rick Worthy. For Season 3, the series has also added fan-favorite actress Felicia Day. The characters have to work together now more than ever before in order to find the seven keys to balance magic throughout the realm.

Along with new recruit Felicia Day, the show will also feature the Fairy Queen, played by Candis Cayne, which only means one thing: the fairies, pale white and demon-eyed, are back to give this season its share of darkness. Also rejoining the cast is Rizwan Manji, who will reprise his role as Eliot’s wingman Tick Pickwick.

“We’re not just excited to have Candis and Rizwan back because they’re great actors, but also their characters are going to provide high-speed corkscrew twists,” said “The Magicians” showrunner John McNamara. “Nobody get comfortable.”

Watch the trailer below and catch Season 3 of “The Magicians,” premiering on Syfy January 10: