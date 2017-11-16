‘The New Radical’ Trailer: The Controversial Bitcoin Documentary That Proves ‘Mr. Robot’ Is Real

Adam Bhala Lough's portrait of the Dark Wallet founders was one of the mot controversial films at Sundance this year.

As “Mr. Robot” fans fall further down the rabbit hole that is season three of the techno-thriller, a new documentary unveils the real hackers who using digital means to topple governments, banks, and society. One of the most controversial films that played the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, “The New Radical” is a portrait of the founders of Dark Wallet, the bitcoin app that allows users to make purchases without leaving a digital fingerprint. It’s a chilling peak behind into the extremist techies, as you can see in the first full trailer.

“In a very, I guess you could say ‘Jihadist’ way, I’m not afraid,” says Dark Wallet founder Amir Taaki in “The New Radical,” which explores the lives of various crypto-anarchists. Filmmaker Adam Bhala Lough focuses on the terrifyingly brilliant Cody Wilson, whose blueprints for a 3D printed handgun put him on numerous U.S. watchlists. Telling his and others’ stories without a spin, Lough asks the audience whether these radicalized hackers are criminals or champions of free speech. The film also features an original score from Clint Mansell (“Requiem for a Dream,” “The Wrestler”).

The Orchard will release “The New Radical” in theaters on December 1. Check out the exclusive trailer below: