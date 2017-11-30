Sean Bean Plays a Dirty Cop in New Crackle Series ‘The Oath’ — Watch the Trailer

The grisly cop drama, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, is set to premiere in early March.

Sony’s free streaming service Crackle has released the first teaser for its upcoming scripted drama, “The Oath.” The cast includes notable favorites like Ryan Kwanten of “True Blood,” Kwame Patterson of “The Wire,” and Sean Bean of “Game of Thrones.”

The series is made up of 10 hour-long episodes and immerses us in the underbelly of the justice system in a fictional American metropolis. “The Oath” tells the story of the officers who, although have sworn to serve and protect us, have taken advantage of their authority by participating in illegal activity. The corrupt members must now protect each other as their loyalty measures up to gang status, inside and outside of prison.

“The Oath” was created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin, who worked undercover for 12 years. Halpin drew experiences during this impressionable time to create a series that takes a close look at the complex dynamics in the justice organizations across the country, focusing on the individuals who risk everything to try and have it all.

An impressive ensemble cast puts “The Oath” in a truly interesting place, making the Crackle drama one to watch. Michael Malarkey of “The Vampire Diaries,” Cory Hardrict of “American Sniper,” Eve Mauro of “CSI Miami,” and Linda Purl of “Homeland” will star alongside Bean and Kwanten.

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc. and Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group.

Check out the trailer below while waiting for the series premiere March 8, 2018, exclusively on Crackle.