‘The Orville’ Is This Fall’s Biggest New Show, At Least According to One Measurement — Ratings Watch

The critics didn’t care much for “The Orville,” but apparently viewers do. Seven weeks into the new season, Seth MacFarlane’s space odyssey is one of the most time-shifted series in all of television, as its audience more than doubles after seven days of DVR and video-on-demand usage.

So far this season, “The Orville” leads all freshman series when it comes to viewership lift percentage. In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville’s” season-long average jumps 110 percent among adults 18-49 — from a 1.0 rating to a 2.1 rating. The only broadcast shows that do better are both returning series: “How To Get Away With Murder” (+133 percent) and “Designated Survivor” (+122 percent).

“The Orville” adds another 1.1 rating points to its overall average when time-shifted viewing is included. Among new series, that puts it behind the fall’s two breakout hits: “The Good Doctor” (+2.1 ratings points) and “Young Sheldon” (+1.3 ratings points), as well as tied with another new Fox series, “The Gifted.”

“The Orville” is also tops with new series in total viewer time-shifted percentage gain (+85%), behind just “Designated Survivor” and “Jane the Virgin.” In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville” jumps from 3.7 million to 6.8 million viewers.

“The Orville” has already been renewed for a second season. The show’s series premiere averaged more than 14 million viewers across platforms, Fox’s most-watched series launch since “Empire” in 2015.

“[MacFarlane] has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said earlier this month in announcing the Season 2 pickup.

Meanwhile, the eighth week of the season (Nov. 13-19) saw “This Is Us” continue to lead Xfinity’s VOD ranker, while A&E’s “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” made it on to the chart.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC 7.0 7.0 2 The Walking Dead AMC 5.2 3.4 3 This Is Us NBC 4.3 2.6 4 NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL 4.2 4.2 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.0 2.6 6 The Good Doctor ABC 3.3 1.9 7 NFL Monday Night Football: Panthers vs. Dolphins ESPN 3.0 3.0 8 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 2.9 1.8 tie Young Sheldon CBS 2.9 2.0 10 Empire Fox 2.7 2.0 tie American Music Awards ABC 2.7 2.4 tie Modern Family ABC 2.7 1.7 13 Survivor CBS 2.3 1.7 tie The Voice (Monday) NBC 2.3 2.0 tie The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 2.3 2.0 16 The Goldbergs ABC 2.1 1.5 17 NCIS CBS 2.0 1.5 18 American Horror Story FX 2.0 1.0 19 American Housewife ABC 1.9 1.3 tie 60 Minutes CBS 1.9 1.8 tie Mom CBS 1.9 1.4 tie Chicago PD NBC 1.9 1.2 23 Scandal ABC 1.8 1.1 tie Criminal Minds CBS 1.8 1.0 25 The Orville Fox 1.7 0.9 tie The Middle ABC 1.7 1.3 tie How To Get Away With Murder ABC 1.7 0.9 tie Dancing With the Stars ABC 1.7 1.5 tie Seal Team CBS 1.7 1.1 tie Bull CBS 1.7 1.2 tie The Voice (Wednesday) NBC 1.7 1.4

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC 21.18 21.07 2 The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.27 13.45 3 NCIS CBS 15.79 13.09 4 The Good Doctor ABC 15.39 10.15 5 Young Sheldon CBS 14.64 11.83 6 This Is Us NBC

14.49 10.05 7 NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL 13.63 13.52 8 Bull CBS 13.29 10.36 9 Blue Bloods CBS 12.81 9.25 10 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 12.60 9.70 11 60 Minutes CBS 11.82 11.47 12 The Walking Dead AMC 11.60 7.86 13 Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 11.40 9.18 14 The Voice (Tuesday) NBC 11.19 9.98 15 Dancing With the Stars ABC 11.14 9.90 16 The Voice (Monday) NBC 11.02 9.60 17 Survivor CBS 10.51 8.85 18 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.30 7.53 19 Mom CBS 10.26 8.40 20 American Music Awards ABC 9.98 9.16 21 Seal Team CBS 9.73 7.24 22 Chicago PD NBC 9.46 6.39 23 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 9.30 6.96 24 The Voice (Wednesday) NBC 9.04 7.71 25 S.W.A.T. CBS 8.98 6.26

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 13-19, 2017:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 The Good Doctor ABC 3 Game of Thrones HBO 4 Shameless Showtime 5 Curb Your Enthusiasm HBO 6 The Walking Dead

AMC/AMC Premiere 7 Outlander Starz 8 The Big Bang Theory CBS 9 American Horror Story: Cult FX/FX+ 10 The Simpsons Fox/FXX 11 The Voice NBC 12 Riverdale The CW 13 Chrisley Knows Best USA 14 Will & Grace NBC 15 Empire Fox 16 Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography A&E 17 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 18 The Gifted Fox 19 Family Guy Adult Swim 20 Keeping Up with the Kardashians E!

