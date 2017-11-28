‘The Orville’ Is This Fall’s Biggest New Show, At Least According to One Measurement — Ratings Watch

The critics didn’t care much for “The Orville,” but apparently viewers do. Seven weeks into the new season, Seth MacFarlane’s space odyssey is one of the most time-shifted series in all of television, as its audience more than doubles after seven days of DVR and video-on-demand usage.
So far this season, “The Orville” leads all freshman series when it comes to viewership lift percentage. In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville’s” season-long average jumps 110 percent among adults 18-49 — from a 1.0 rating to a 2.1 rating. The only broadcast shows that do better are both returning series: “How To Get Away With Murder” (+133 percent) and “Designated Survivor” (+122 percent).
“The Orville” adds another 1.1 rating points to its overall average when time-shifted viewing is included. Among new series, that puts it behind the fall’s two breakout hits: “The Good Doctor” (+2.1 ratings points) and “Young Sheldon” (+1.3 ratings points), as well as tied with another new Fox series, “The Gifted.”
“The Orville” is also tops with new series in total viewer time-shifted percentage gain (+85%), behind just “Designated Survivor” and “Jane the Virgin.” In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville” jumps from 3.7 million to 6.8 million viewers.
“The Orville” has already been renewed for a second season. The show’s series premiere averaged more than 14 million viewers across platforms, Fox’s most-watched series launch since “Empire” in 2015.
“[MacFarlane] has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said earlier this month in announcing the Season 2 pickup.
Meanwhile, the eighth week of the season (Nov. 13-19) saw “This Is Us” continue to lead Xfinity’s VOD ranker, while A&E’s “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” made it on to the chart.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC
|
7.0
|
7.0
|
2
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
5.2
|
3.4
|
3
|
This Is Us NBC
|4.3
|
2.6
|
4
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL
|
4.2
|
4.2
|
5
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
4.0
|
2.6
|
6
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
3.3
|
1.9
|
7
|
NFL Monday Night Football: Panthers vs. Dolphins ESPN
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
8
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
2.9
|
1.8
|
tie
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
2.9
|
2.0
|
10
|
Empire Fox
|
2.7
|
2.0
|
tie
|
American Music Awards ABC
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
tie
|
Modern Family ABC
|
2.7
|
1.7
|
13
|
Survivor CBS
|
2.3
|
1.7
|
tie
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
tie
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
2.3
|
2.0
|
16
|
The Goldbergs ABC
|
2.1
|
1.5
|
17
|
NCIS CBS
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
18
|
American Horror Story FX
|
2.0
|
1.0
|
19
|
American Housewife ABC
|
1.9
|
1.3
|
tie
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
tie
|
Mom CBS
|
1.9
|
1.4
|
tie
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
23
|
Scandal ABC
|
1.8
|
1.1
|
tie
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
1.8
|
1.0
|
25
|
The Orville Fox
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
tie
|
The Middle ABC
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
tie
|
How To Get Away With Murder ABC
|
1.7
|
0.9
|
tie
|
Dancing With the Stars ABC
|
1.7
|
1.5
|
tie
|
Seal Team CBS
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
tie
|
Bull CBS
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
tie
|
The Voice (Wednesday) NBC
|
1.7
|
1.4
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC
|
21.18
|
21.07
|
2
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|
17.27
|
13.45
|
3
|
NCIS CBS
|15.79
|
13.09
|
4
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
15.39
|
10.15
|
5
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|14.64
|
11.83
|
6
|
This Is Us NBC
|
14.49
|
10.05
|
7
|
NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL
|
13.63
|
13.52
|
8
|
Bull CBS
|
13.29
|
10.36
|
9
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|
12.81
|
9.25
|
10
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
12.60
|
9.70
|
11
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
11.82
|
11.47
|
12
|
The Walking Dead AMC
|
11.60
|
7.86
|
13
|
Hawai’i Five-0 CBS
|
11.40
|
9.18
|14
|
The Voice (Tuesday) NBC
|
11.19
|
9.98
|
15
|
Dancing With the Stars ABC
|
11.14
|
9.90
|
16
|
The Voice (Monday) NBC
|
11.02
|
9.60
|
17
|
Survivor CBS
|
10.51
|
8.85
|
18
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
10.30
|
7.53
|
19
|
Mom CBS
|
10.26
|
8.40
|
20
|
American Music Awards ABC
|
9.98
|
9.16
|
21
|
Seal Team CBS
|
9.73
|
7.24
|
22
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
9.46
|
6.39
|
23
|
NCIS: Los Angeles CBS
|
9.30
|
6.96
|
24
|
The Voice (Wednesday) NBC
|
9.04
|
7.71
|
25
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
8.98
|
6.26
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 13-19, 2017:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
3
|
Game of Thrones
|HBO
|
4
|
Shameless
|
Showtime
|
5
|
Curb Your Enthusiasm
|HBO
|
6
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC/AMC Premiere
|
7
|
Outlander
|Starz
|
8
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
9
|
American Horror Story: Cult
|
FX/FX+
|
10
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox/FXX
|
11
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
12
|
Riverdale
|
The CW
|
13
|
Chrisley Knows Best
|
USA
|
14
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
15
|
Empire
|
Fox
|
16
|
Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography
|
A&E
|
17
|Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
18
|
The Gifted
|
Fox
|
19
|
Family Guy
|
Adult Swim
|
20
|
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|
E!
