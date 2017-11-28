You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Back to IndieWire

‘The Orville’ Is This Fall’s Biggest New Show, At Least According to One Measurement — Ratings Watch

Seth MacFarlane's new series is big with time shifters. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Nov. 19, 2017.

3 hours ago

THE ORVILLE: L-R: Scott Grimes, Mark Jackson, J. Lee, Seth MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki in the new space adventure series from the creator of "Family Guy." The first part of the special two-part series premiere of THE ORVILLE will air Sunday, Sept. 10 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), immediately following the NFL ON FOX Doubleheader. ©2017 Fox Broadcasting Co. Cr: Michael Becker/FOX

“The Orville”

Michael Becker/FOX

The critics didn’t care much for “The Orville,” but apparently viewers do. Seven weeks into the new season, Seth MacFarlane’s space odyssey is one of the most time-shifted series in all of television, as its audience more than doubles after seven days of DVR and video-on-demand usage.

So far this season, “The Orville” leads all freshman series when it comes to viewership lift percentage. In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville’s” season-long average jumps 110 percent among adults 18-49 — from a 1.0 rating to a 2.1 rating. The only broadcast shows that do better are both returning series: “How To Get Away With Murder” (+133 percent) and “Designated Survivor” (+122 percent).

“The Orville” adds another 1.1 rating points to its overall average when time-shifted viewing is included. Among new series, that puts it behind the fall’s two breakout hits: “The Good Doctor” (+2.1 ratings points) and “Young Sheldon” (+1.3 ratings points), as well as tied with another new Fox series, “The Gifted.”

“The Orville” is also tops with new series in total viewer time-shifted percentage gain (+85%), behind just “Designated Survivor” and “Jane the Virgin.” In Live+7 ratings, “The Orville” jumps from 3.7 million to 6.8 million viewers.

“The Orville” has already been renewed for a second season. The show’s series premiere averaged more than 14 million viewers across platforms, Fox’s most-watched series launch since “Empire” in 2015.

“[MacFarlane] has delivered a series full of optimism, drama and his trademark humor,” Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said earlier this month in announcing the Season 2 pickup.

Meanwhile, the eighth week of the season (Nov. 13-19) saw “This Is Us” continue to lead Xfinity’s VOD ranker, while A&E’s “Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography” made it on to the chart.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:

 

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC 

7.0

7.0

2

The Walking Dead AMC

5.2

3.4

3

This Is Us NBC

  4.3

2.6

4

NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL

4.2

4.2

5

The Big Bang Theory CBS

4.0

2.6

6

The Good Doctor ABC

3.3

1.9

7

NFL Monday Night Football: Panthers vs. Dolphins ESPN

3.0

3.0

8

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

2.9

1.8

tie

Young Sheldon CBS

2.9

2.0

10

Empire Fox 

2.7

2.0

tie

American Music Awards ABC

2.7

2.4

tie

Modern Family ABC 

2.7

1.7

13

Survivor CBS

2.3

1.7

tie

The Voice (Monday) NBC

2.3

2.0

tie

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

2.3

2.0

16

The Goldbergs ABC

2.1

1.5

17

NCIS CBS

2.0

1.5

18

American Horror Story FX

2.0

1.0

19

American Housewife ABC

1.9

1.3

tie

60 Minutes CBS

1.9

1.8

tie

Mom CBS

1.9

1.4

tie

Chicago PD NBC

1.9

1.2

23

Scandal ABC

1.8

1.1

tie

Criminal Minds CBS

1.8

1.0

25

The Orville Fox

1.7

0.9

tie

The Middle ABC

1.7

1.3

tie

How To Get Away With Murder ABC

1.7

0.9

tie

Dancing With the Stars ABC

1.7

1.5

tie

Seal Team CBS

1.7

1.1

tie

Bull CBS

1.7

1.2

tie

The Voice (Wednesday) NBC

1.7

1.4
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Total viewers ranker, week ending Nov. 19, 2017:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

NFL Sunday Night Football: Eagles vs. Cowboys NBC 

21.18

21.07

2

The Big Bang Theory CBS

17.27

13.45

3

NCIS CBS

  15.79

13.09

4

The Good Doctor ABC

15.39

10.15

5

Young Sheldon CBS

  14.64

11.83

6

This Is Us NBC

14.49

10.05

7

NFL Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Titans NBC/NFL

13.63

13.52

8

Bull CBS

13.29

10.36

9

Blue Bloods CBS

12.81

9.25

10

NCIS: New Orleans CBS

12.60

9.70 

11

60 Minutes CBS

11.82

11.47

12

The Walking Dead AMC 

11.60

7.86

13

Hawai’i Five-0 CBS 

11.40

9.18
 14

The Voice (Tuesday) NBC

11.19

9.98

15

Dancing With the Stars ABC

11.14

9.90

16

The Voice (Monday) NBC

11.02

9.60

17

Survivor CBS

10.51

8.85

18

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

10.30

7.53

19

Mom CBS

10.26

8.40

20

American Music Awards ABC

9.98

9.16

21

Seal Team CBS

9.73

7.24

22

Chicago PD NBC 

9.46

6.39

23

NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 

9.30

6.96

24

The Voice (Wednesday) NBC 

9.04

7.71

25

S.W.A.T. CBS 

8.98

6.26
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Nov. 13-19, 2017:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

The Good Doctor

ABC

3

Game of Thrones

  HBO

4

Shameless

Showtime

5

Curb Your Enthusiasm

  HBO

6

The Walking Dead

AMC/AMC Premiere

7

Outlander

  Starz

8

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

9

American Horror Story: Cult

FX/FX+

10

The Simpsons

Fox/FXX

11

The Voice

NBC

12

Riverdale

The CW

13

Chrisley Knows Best

USA

14

Will & Grace

NBC

15

Empire

Fox

16

Elizabeth Smart: Autobiography

A&E

17

  Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

18

The Gifted

Fox

19

Family Guy

Adult Swim

20

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

E!

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.

This Article is related to: Television and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad