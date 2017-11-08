‘The Other Side of the Wind’: All-Star Team of Oscar Winners Set to Complete Orson Welles’ Final Movie

Netflix is funding the completion of the movie and is planning a 2018 release.

“The Other Side of the Wind,” Orson Welles’ unfinished last movie, is nearing completion, Variety reports. Netflix announced in March that it was acquiring the movie and funding the competition effort, which has been overseen by producers Frank Marshall and Filip Jan Rymsza. As the movie enters the post-production phase, Netflix and the producers have brought on an all-star team of Oscar winners to help assist with the movie’s restoration, including Oscar-winning editor Bob Murawski and sound mixer Scot Millan. Negative cutter Mo Henry is also being brought on.

“After all these years, I can’t quite believe we are starting post production on ‘The Other Side of the Wind,'” Marshall told Variety. “Thanks to Netflix, we have been able to assemble an amazingly talented post-production team to take on the exciting and daunting challenge of completing Orson’s last film. It was an extraordinary experience to work with him 40 years ago and it will be an honor to help see his vision finally come together on the screen.”

Murawski’s editing credits include Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy and Kathryn Bigelow’s “The Hurt Locker,” for which he won the Oscar for Best Editing. Millan has been nominated for nine Oscars through his career as a sound mixer. He’s won gold for titles including “Apollo 13,” “Gladiator,” “Ray,” and “The Bourne Ultimatum.”

“Orson Welles said ‘I believe sound is the first human sense, not the eye,'” Millan said. “I could not agree more and am thrilled beyond words to collaborate with Frank, Filip, and Peter with the hope that together we will recapture the seductive rhythms of one of our greatest filmmakers.”

The producers have also brought on negative cutter Mo Henry, who has worked on “Jaws,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Mulholland Drive.” “The Other Side of the Wind” began production in 1970 from a screenplay co-written by Welles and Oja Kodar. The film is a Hollywood satire that follows a revered director who attempts to make a comeback in the business by directing the eponymous film. John Huston, Peter Bogdanovich, and Dennis Hopper star.

Netflix is targeting a 2018 release for the movie.