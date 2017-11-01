‘The Post’ First Look: Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks Unleash the Power of the Press

The Oscar race isn't over until Steven Spielberg sings.

Attention must be paid to any new Steven Spielberg movie, but especially when it features the director bringing together Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks for the first time on the big screen. “The Post” stars Streep as The Washington Post publisher Kay Graham and Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee and tracks the efforts made to declassify the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War.

“The Post” arrives just two years after the release of “Spotlight,” another drama about the power of the press that went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture. “Spotlight” co-writer Josh Singer worked on the script for “The Post,” which means the film is in very good hands both in front of and behind the camera. Regular Spielberg collaborators like DP Janusz Kamiński and composer John Williams are also on board.

20th Century Fox will release “The Post” in theaters December 22. The supporting cast includes Carrie Coon, Tracey Letts, Alison Brie, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, Matthew Rhys, and more. Some of the faces can be found in the first look photo below.