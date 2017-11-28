‘The Post’ First Reactions Praise Meryl Streep’s ‘Astounding’ and ‘Best Performance in Ages’

Streep seems destined to earn her 21st Oscar nomination for her lead role in Steven Spielberg's Pentagon Papers drama.

Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” is one of the last remaining Oscar contenders set to debut at the end of the year, and early reactions suggest the Pentagon Papers drama is going to be a major awards juggernaut. While we’ll have to wait a few more days for the review embargo to lift, critics who have seen the film have begun sharing their thoughts on social media and the first reactions are mostly glowing, especially in regards to Meryl Streep’s performance.

“The Post” centers around the unlikely partnership between The Washington Post’s Katharine Graham (Streep), the first female publisher of a major American newspaper, and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks), as they race to publish to the Pentagon Papers and reveal the truth about America’s involvement in Vietnam. The movie was co-written by “Spotlight” Oscar winner Josh Singer and features an ensemble cast that includes Alison Brie, Carrie Coon, David Cross, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, and Bob Odenkirk.

IndieWire’s David Ehrlich calls “The Post” Spielberg’s best film since “Munich” and is one of many critics singling out Streep’s lead performance as one of the best of her career. Alissa Wilkinson of Vox says Streep gives her “best performance in ages,” while Peter Sciretta of /Film calls her “amazing.”

According to Mark Harris: “I will say that what Meryl Streep does in this movie, building a narrative about her character with each line, move, and gesture, is, even by her standards, astounding.”

“The Post” opens in select theaters December 22. Check out a roundup of first reactions below.

Meryl Streep is almost *Holly Hunter in Broadcast News good* in this movie. ALMOST. not quite. BUT ALMOST. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 28, 2017

Also, whether I’m objective or not, I will say that what Meryl Streep does in this movie, building a narrative about her character with each line, move, and gesture, is, even by her standards, astounding. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) November 28, 2017

Good performances and the all important relevant topic, and it is hella entertaining! Bring the whole fam! (But actually do that last part) — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 28, 2017

I pretty much loved THE POST. Streep: Her best perf in years. Hanks: Delightfully irascible. The rest of the cast: Great. I expected its depiction of journalism to feel vital & sentimental. I did not expect Spielberg to make his first overtly feminist film since The Color Purple. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) November 28, 2017

for serious: I yelped and shrieked aloud a handful of times. at one point I grabbed @jhoffman’s knee with my whole hand. it’s another entry in Spielberg’s worship of PROCESS and I adore it — David Sims (@davidlsims) November 28, 2017

THE POST, as everyone else is saying, is dynamite. As good as THE PAPER? As good as LINCOLN? I dunno. Probably. Streep has multiple line-readings that remind you why she’s Meryl Goddamn Streep. — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) November 28, 2017

The Post is a reminder that Spielberg is a pro like no other. Pentagon Papers changed everything. It was a time not unlike today – similar forces at work. Everyone at the top of their game here. — Sasha Stone (@AwardsDaily) November 28, 2017

#ThePost: “The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.” This isn’t quite the best film of the year, but it might be the most important. A stirring, far too relevant defense of a free press from Spielberg & co. Streep, Hanks and Bob Odenkirk knock it out of the park. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) November 28, 2017

Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” is a timely look at the importance of journalism. Hanks rips his role to shreds while Streep shows up with an angelic grace. Kaminski’s camera work & Williams’ score are standouts. First 30 mins drag but comes home by the end. A crowdpleaser #ThePost pic.twitter.com/xGP4fosvj7 — Clayton Davis (@AwardsCircuit) November 28, 2017

Elegant and efficient until it turns clumsy/corny at end. Streep fantastic (miraculously understated), Hanks very Hanksy and not particularly interesting. Wanted more Kay Graham, less familiar newspaper heroics. — Jon Frosch (@jon_frosch) November 28, 2017

THE POST: a film about the 70s which speaks so much about today. The freedom of the press, sexism in the workplace. Thrilling, fascinating & inspiring. Listening to Streep + Hanks + Spielberg + screenwriter Liz Hannah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kbAgBBxsgH — Alicia Malone (@aliciamalone) November 28, 2017

We can talk about THE POST? Let’s talk about THE POST. It’s excellent. A rousing crowdpleaser about the freedom of the press? Sold. I loved it. Spielberg’s best film since Munich. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) November 28, 2017

The Post is exactly what you’re expecting: mature, rousing, resonant newsroom procedural with proper Spielbergian swell. Smashing, nuanced (!) Streep, bristlingly adorable Hanks. — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) November 28, 2017

SaveSave