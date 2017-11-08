‘The Post’ Trailer: Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg Team Up for the First Time to Celebrate the Free Press — Watch

The pen is mightier than the sword, even for the director of "Saving Private Ryan."

Just hours after the news broke that Steven Spielberg has finished “The Post,” the absolute madmen at 20th Century Fox went ahead and released the film’s first trailer. Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep star in the drama — their first-ever pairing, if you can believe it — which follows the efforts of the Washington Post to declassify the Pentagon Papers during the Vietnam War. Watch the trailer below.

Streep stars as Katharine Graham, the Post’s longtime publisher, with Hanks as editor Ben Bradlee; rounding out the impressive ensemble cast are Carrie Coon, Tracey Letts, Alison Brie, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Paulson, Jesse Plemons, and Matthew Rhys. The two stars share the screen for much of the trailer, debating how best to proceed with their dangerous, important task.

A few years removed from “Spotlight” and with a presidential administration that’s openly hostile to the press, Spielberg’s period piece could hardly be more timely. 20th Century Fox will release “The Post” in theaters on December 22.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.