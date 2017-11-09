‘The Shape of Water’ Trailer: Sally Hawkins Gives a Wordless Performance in Guillermo del Toro’s Fantastical Romance — Watch

Doug Jones, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, and Octavia Spencer co-star.

Sally Hawkins delivers a wordless performance in “The Shape of Water,” but those who’ve seen Guillermo del Toro’s latest film have been anything but. The celebrated auteur won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his fantasy/romance, which stars Hawkins as a mute janitor who falls in love with a merman played by Doug Jones. Watch the final trailer below.

The film is set in Baltimore circa the early 1960s, with a Cold War backdrop adding intrigue to the already out-there plot. The trailer finds Hawkins slowly learning about the creature, which is housed in the research center where she works the night shift, as well as the higher-ups’ plans for it — which, if you’ve ever seen a movie like this, can’t be good. “We know the Russians want it,” one man says; if that’s the case, you’d better be sure Uncle Sam won’t give him up that easily.

Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Octavia Spencer co-star in the film, which del Toro co-wrote with Vanessa Taylor (“Game of Thrones”). Fox Searchlight will release “The Shape of Water” in theaters on December 8.