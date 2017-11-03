‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’: Frances McDormand Asks ‘Why the F–k Not’ In Wild New Video — Watch

Get to know McDormand's indelible character in an eye-popping and wise-cracking new featurette.

This year’s Best Actress race may already be stacked with plenty of talents and turns to keep an eye on, but few are as out-and-out fierce as Frances McDormand’s in the lauded dramedy “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” The film has already enjoyed a hearty festival run, including stops at Venice and Toronto, where it won the prestigious People’s Choice Award. Featuring McDormand in a banger of a performance as a mother driven to some wild ends, the film will likely be one to beat during awards season, and the actress has emerged as its biggest gun.

But what do you need to know about McDormand as Mildred Hayes? Our exclusive new featurette, amusingly and officially titled “Why the Fck Not,” introduces McDormand’s latest role in truly indelible style. The video features McDormand herself sounding off on Mildred’s motivations — she’s a woman after justice, not revenge — alongside a slew of other talents from the feature, all of whom have their own take on the character.

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is billed as a “darkly comic drama” that picks up “after months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town’s revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is only exacerbated.”

The film also stars Abbie Cornish, Lucas Hedges, Željko Ivanek, Caleb Landry Jones, Clarke Peters, Samantha Weaving, John Hawkes, and Peter Dinklage, giving new meaning to the term “star-studded cast.”

Fox Searchlight will release “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in theaters on Friday, November 10. Check out our exclusive featurette from “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” below.

